FRANKFORT, Ky. - The Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction Division of Fire Prevention is urging Kentuckians to stay fire-safe on the most dangerous cooking day of the year—Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day is the #1 day for cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In 2020, more than 1,600 home cooking fires occurred on the holiday. Here are a few safety tips to keep your home from becoming a statistic:
Cook with Caution
- Don’t cook and drink. If you have consumed alcohol, don't use the stove or stovetop.
- Don’t cook if you are sleepy.
- Stay in the kitchen. If you leave the kitchen even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.
- Use a timer, so you do not forget that you are cooking.
- Keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop, including oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, curtains and even the sleeves of your clothing.
- Keep children at least three feet away from the stove or cooking surfaces.
If you have a cooking fire….
- Keep a lid nearby when you're cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
- For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
- When in doubt, just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.
Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number after you leave.
