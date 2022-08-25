Barbourville Tourism recently celebrated “National Lemonade Day” by facilitating a whole host of lemonade stands downtown.
Marcia Dixon, Barbourville Tourism Director, said, “This is a great way to teach our youth and others how to become entrepreneurs.”
Lemonade wasn’t the only thing being sold. Crafters, bakers, and vendors offering various treats lined the sidewalks of Barbourville this past Saturday.
“We decided to do something for our young entrepreneurs,” Dixon added. “What a better way to shop around all of the crafters’ booths than to drink lemonade while you shop!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.