America's favorite Valentine candy: Kentucky chooses chocolate roses as favorite

Candy and flowers are the most popular traditional Valentine's Day gifts for women, although the holiday is renowned for consumption of special candy for all ages. Valentine's Day is Monday, Feb. 14.
Despite a less-than-normal spending during last year's pandemic shutdowns, this year is expected to be a record year for sales, according to the National Retail Federation. In 2021, sales were down 20% but this year is predicted to rise nearly 10% with sales reaching $23.9 billion.
That could be affected by indications that 47% of people stating they plan to buy themselves a box of chocolates this year. According to The Candy Store, 58 million pounds of chocolate is bought during Valentine's Day week.
Some of this year's most popular candies do not just include the chocolate delectables most often pictured in the sales ads. Rather, the conversation hearts have returned. The popular candy took a few hits over the past years as their company was bid out to other candy makers. Conversation hearts were not available in 2019, and came back with limited supplies in 2020. As new owner Spangler tried to produce the popular candies, they experienced printing issues and many of the hearts had no writing at all or the words were distorted or blurred.
In 2021, the conversation hearts made a huge comeback with all new sayings on the tiny candy hearts, ousting their largest competitor, the heart shaped boxes of chocolate.
M&M's also moved up the ladder of popular candy. Their Cupid Message M&M's and Cupid's Mix of colored M&M's continue to rise in popularity for Valentine's Day.
But in Kentucky, chocolate still reigns as the top candy, with chocolate roses being the number 1 choice. The conversation hearts and M&Ms take the second and third slots.
Neighboring states have their own preferences. In Tennessee, the heart-shaped boxes of chocolate rank in first place, followed by conversation hearts and Wild Berry Skittles. In Ohio, the heart shaped boxes of chocolate are most popular, with Cupid Corn and conversation hearts rounding out their favorites. Indiana picks two chocolates in their top 3, with the heart shaped boxes of chocolate in first place and chocolate roses in third. Conversation hearts rank second in the Hoosier state.
West Virginia shunned the chocolates, with their three favorites listed as Cupid Corn, conversation hearts and candy necklaces. Virginia chose conversation hearts, heart shaped boxes of chocolate and Cupid corn as their favorites.
Overall, 17 states picked the heart-shaped box of chocolates as their top choice, while chocolate roses and/or chocolate hearts prevailed in several other states. South Dakota, Utah, Texas,Delaware and Arkansas had Hershey's Kisses as their number 1 choice. Conversation hearts had 12 top votes, but was listed in 2nd or 3rd place in nearly every state.
Alabama had candy necklaces as its top pick, while Hawaii listed candy necklaces in 3rd place.
Ironically, none of the 50 states and Washington D.C. had all three top picks strictly as chocolate items.
