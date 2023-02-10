CORBIN — This month’s special series will be focused on heart health in light of creating awareness about cardiovascular disease.
The month kicked off with Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus proclaiming February Paint Corbin Red month, encouraging the community to support efforts and dedicate themselves in the fight against heart disease.
However, heart health goes beyond a proclamation. It starts with educating the public on the basics of heart health, something health professionals say is lacking in the southeastern Kentucky region.
Tracy Bruck and Dr. Prem Subramaniyam shared their professional knowledge about heart health.
Bruck serves as the Cardiovascular Services and Heart Failure Educator in addition to the Chest Pain Center Coordinator at Baptist Health Corbin and Dr. Subra holds his position as a doctor on the team for Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology.
“[In] southeastern Kentucky, we have some of the highest rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol,” Bruck said.
Not many people realize heart attacks can strike them as early as their thirties due to moving less and having such easy access to quick processed foods. This doesn’t factor in those who are genetically predisposed to heart disease due to an immediate family member being diagnosed with cardiovascular disease and other heart problems.
“For example with cholesterol, when we say people have family history of heart disease and can have premature heart attacks, it’s basically because they have bad genes which alter their cholesterol metabolism and it raises their bad cholesterol level. This is just like when family history causes younger people to have higher blood pressure,” Dr. Subra explained.
Those who are genetically predisposed to heart disease can face the negative complications associated with heart disease even with good lifestyle choices but following a healthy active lifestyle lowers yours chance of up to 50 percent.
Bruck quoted the lyrics the Black Eyed Peas song, “We Are The Now Generation.”
“It’s true we want everything now and as fast. We are all in a hurry, and we are a generation now that isn’t out and about like we used to be. Life is busy so we look for convenience: Quick food, easy food. I think we are all guilty of that — myself included,” she said.
Dr. Subra cited some of the bad lifestyle habits he sees often in Kentucky.
“The combination of bad lifestyle habits like smoking, lack of exercise and lack of awareness in terms of monitoring their cholesterol levels,” Dr. Subra shared. “They kind of activate the process of getting a heart attack at a much earlier age especially when they already are genetically predisposed to get a heart attack because of family health history.”
We can’t modify family or genes, gender, age or race which can put you in a higher risk for cardiovascular disease but we can have control of keeping our blood pressure in check among blood sugar. Not smoking can decrease your risk in addition to being active and knowing your cholesterol levels.
Many people think they need to lose dozens of pounds to get their blood pressure down, but studies show that only after 10 pounds lost, the patient can see blood pressure numbers decrease and begin to start feel the positive effects of being lighter and more active. This can motivate the individual to keep making better choices and see even bigger positive outcomes.
“It starts with the family unit,” Bruck said. “It is how we are going to train up the next generation to have better heart health. People think because a parent or grandparent had a heart attack, that doesn’t mean they have to eat healthy too but the hard truth is that everyone needs to be eating heart healthy all the time and if a parent or grandparent had any kind of heart issues, you are more likely to experience one yourself. You don’t have to be terribly old to experience problems.”
“Smoking increases your risk. In Kentucky, we have a whole lot of tobacco users. It shocks me when I put a stent in someone’s heart and while they are in recovery, they ask for a cigarette and have no clue that it was bad for their heart,” Dr. Subra added. “We have help for them available but they have to be willing to quit.”
Doctors are aware heart problems are high in our community, Baptist Health Corbin is equipped with a screening process recommended for those 40 and older. They check your blood pressure, cholesterol, and use ultra sounds to check the arteries for plaque and a calcium scan. This helps doctors identify potential problems before they become an emergency situation. Often with diet and exercise, one can see some of these problems go away on their own when patients follow a heart healthy regimen.
Dr. Subra advises his patients to first start with portion control when they first start adjusting to a healthier diet and then eliminate red meats from the diet and finally processed foods. This is a gradual way to ease someone into a better lifestyle with it not being as overwhelming than quitting cold turkey from the way they have been eating for years.
“Most of the time when we see the first time the patient is having contact with the health care providers is when they come to our hospital with a heart attack. Especially, when we see people less than 50 years old come into the hospital with a heart attack, it’s their first admission to a hospital for any reason and we see that more often especially among the younger generation — among females more so.”
Urgent care is not a primary care provider and it’s important to have a regular doctor screen you even if you don’t think you have health issues.
“I can’t emphasize enough having a primary care provider. I think we overuse urgent care centers for inconvenient illnesses like coughs and colds symptomatic but routine checkups most people don’t realize the importance of that,” Bruck stated.
Minor symptoms of high blood pressure include headaches, dizziness, chest pains and unusual shortness of breath who has never experienced these symptoms before. Also, more extreme signs are swelling.
The ideal number for a healthy individual is to record when tracking their blood pressure is a reading of 120/80.
It is considered stage one if your reading is over 130 systolic, which is the top number of the reading, and more than 140 is stage two with a bottom number of 90. Stage two is when intervention should be taken with a primary care provider to routinely manage blood pressure and medications.
Baptist Health Corbin provides an entire directory of primary care physicians online to contact.
High blood pressure goes beyond a high number reading. When blood pressure is high, it constricts the blood vessels in the heart and arteries to be smaller. This makes it harder for blood to pump through your heart and arteries. This is why high blood pressure is a concern for ones health.
In addition to high blood pressure, high sugar levels and diabetes creates an effect on the blood that your body reacts to the blood as if it was thicker. When high blood pressure and high sugar is combined, it’s a recipe for a possible life-threatening condition because it makes your heart work in overdrive.
Signs of heart attack are chest pain or pressure that can radiate in the jaw, neck, back and down one arm. Shortness of breath nausea, breaking out into a sweat vomiting passing out are specific symptoms.
Anyone who experiences chest pain should call 911/EMS if you think your chest pain could be a sign of heart attack.
Last year, Baptist Health Corbin served 235 people with services that required opening coronary vessels, or someone who had blockages in their heart. Baptist Health also served over 1,000 patients in their cath lab.
If you would like to do the free online risk factor screening for cardiovascular disease you can find that and a recommended heart healthy diet guide at https://www.baptisthealth.com/care-services/services/heart-care/screening-and-diagnosis/risk-screenings-and-stress-tests/health-risk-assessments.
