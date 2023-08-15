CORBIN — The 71st annual NIBROC Festival was a huge success — filling the streets of downtown Corbin Wednesday through Saturday.
The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce serves as lead organizer for the late summer festival, which kicked off last Wednesday with the annual carnival. Thursday saw the addition of several vendors along main street, a beer garden in Colonel Sanders Park, and three nights of free concerts.
Competitions included tournaments for pickleball, volleyball, songwriting, photography, ax throwing as well as the foot races for both kids and adults.
Thursday night’s highlights included the NIBROC Parade.
It wasn’t until the festival began to wind down that the event ran into any obstacles. Corbin Police had to issue a statement Friday night following the arrest of a carnival employee who falsely shouted “shots fired” into the crowd.
Published reports identified the employee arrested as 59-year-old Michael Marteney of Lakeworth, Florida, who was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center just before 1 a.m. Saturday on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, falsely reporting an incident, and second-degree terroristic threatening.
It seemed as though the festival might be rained out Saturday as the weather impacted Vendor Alley and the Jeep show early in the day. However, NIBROC closed out strong with the rain holding off for the night’s closing concert.
