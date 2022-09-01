RICHMOND – Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced last Friday that 22 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth graduated the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) Class 91. APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.
The class included Sgt. Jeff Hill and Sgt. Stephen Meadors of the Corbin Police Department.
“The leadership training DOCJT provides Kentucky’s newest law enforcement leaders is exceptional,” said Gov. Beshear. “We wish all the best to these sergeants as they take on their roles with the knowledge learned in this invaluable program.”
APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.
“APS Class 91 represents law enforcement agencies from every corner of the state and a variety of law enforcement types,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I’m proud to congratulate these leaders on earning their APS pin and encourage them to lead purposefully and stay humble.”
DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.
