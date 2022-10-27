Twenty potion masters tested their cooking skills at the Corbin Public Library on Tuesday afternoon. The participants were part of a special Harry Potter Cooking Class that was offered to the first 20 registrants. On the menu for the event was Fizzing Whizzbees and Amortentia Love Potion. | Photos by Erin Cox
Library brews up cooking class concoction
