Twenty potion masters tested their cooking skills at the Corbin Public Library on Tuesday afternoon. The participants were part of a special Harry Potter Cooking Class that was offered to the first 20 registrants. On the menu for the event was Fizzing Whizzbees and Amortentia Love Potion. | Photos by Erin Cox

