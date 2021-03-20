He brought it home.
Lewis was the last of four dynamic speakers on the opening night of the two-day conference that had everybody buzzing the following day at Hillvue Heights Church.
Lewis followed challenging messages from Todd Gray, Danny Akin and Nate Bishop. More stirring messages came Tuesday from James Emery White (via video), Sam Greer and Wes Fowler. The second day also included well-attended breakout sessions that allowed participants to dig a little deeper and take home more from the REACH conference.
Lewis is the vice president of the North American Mission Board’s Send Network and lead pastor of Blueprint Church in Atlanta. Lewis and his church planting team moved from Denton, Texas, to plant Blueprint Church in 2010.
Lewis spoke about having the spirit of hospitality in all that Christians do and how honing that art can be a difference-maker in making disciples. “Hospitality is where a stranger can become a friend and not an enemy. Hospitality is not to change people but to offer them space where change can take place.”
He said too many of us have an anti-vision instead of a vision. “The Lord gave us all people including those that nobody else wants. There’s a reason why nobody else wants those. We want the converted version of that story because we want their testimony.”
Lewis said disciple-making involves life-on-life relationships, which means your real life, messy and all, must become space believers invite others into.
Lewis and his wife, Angie, are working to make disciples in the city of Atlanta. He said hospitality gives them the ability to overcome the barriers of race, ethnicity and socio-economic differences that come from living in a diverse city. He and Angie have six children.
He asked Kentucky Baptist pastors and leaders how their church would answer a call if the Lord gave them all the people that nobody else wanted.
That’s where hospitality becomes invaluable. “Hospitality is a concrete expression of Christian love today,” he said, noting the principle of hospitality is all throughout the scripture. Lewis said it was a cornerstone of what it means to be a Christian.
“You need to be authentic,” he said. “It’s the apologetic of our day. People want to know if you’re real. We have to live our lives in such a way it demands a gospel explanation.”
Lewis gave personal examples of how showing hospitality to others opened doors that may have never happened otherwise. He urged being vulnerable (“transparent is not enough,” he said) and communal, making the gospel visible and tangent.
He believes being present is also critical. “Ninety percent of ministry is simply showing up,” he said. “Be explicitly Christian and intentionally relational. Treat people like people, not projects.”
He challenged the pastors and church leaders to choose five people to who they could demonstrate hospitality in their lives. Church members will replicate what they see in the pastor’s life. If you want the church family to display radical, sacrificial, Christ-like hospitality it starts with the pastor’s example.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.