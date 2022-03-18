FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Legislation dealing with the holding of religious services during a declared emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, was approved by the Senate State and Local Government Committee on Thursday.
House Bill 43 is sponsored by Rep. Shane Baker, R-Somerset and has more than 50 House co-sponsors.
He told the panel he filed the measure after Gov. Andy Beshear banned in-person religious services during the pandemic, while allowing businesses designated “essential” to remain open. Those included so-called “big box stores,” as well as liquor stores.
“Churches and other religious organizations should be treated in the same manner as other essential organizations during times of emergency,” he said. “This ensures the state will not take adverse action against a religious organization, simply for being religious. It codifies recent Supreme Court decisions that make clear that free exercise rights are fundamental, and governments cannot treat religious organizations worse than other groups, just because they are religious.”
Baker added, “It provides a cause of action for religious organizations that have been discriminated against.”
David Wall with the Family Foundation told committee members his group strongly supports the bill. “It’s vitally important that we ensure churches and other religious organizations receive at least equal treatment during an emergency, and that the state is not allowed to discriminate against them on the basis of them being a religious organization.”
Sen. Christian McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, while voting in favor of the bill, said, “You are opening up for interpretation with this, what is actually constituted as religious expression and a right of action against the state that currently exists. I think that we may be opening ourselves up to some unintended consequences that have not been thought through very well with this. I’m going to vote ‘aye’ because I’m with you on the issue, but I think we have the potential to be heading into some dangerous territory here.”
The measure now heads to the Senate floor.
