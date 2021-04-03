Cameron on Tuesday joined a 12-state coalition in moving to intervene in a lawsuit to defend religious protections for federal contractors.
In the lawsuit, a group of states, led by New York, is challenging a U.S. Department of Labor rule clarifying the scope and application of religious exemptions for federal contractors. Cameron seeks to defend the U.S. Department of Labor rule and to ensure that religious organizations are not disfavored in government contracting.
“The state of Kentucky needs partnerships from all over,” said Sunrise Children’s Home President Dale Suttles. “It’s not cookie cutter and some of the best things they have are with faith-based institutions. Leadership needs to look at the overall best for citizens of Kentucky and partner with a variety of different groups.”
Suttles said Cameron joining the fight to protect religious liberty rights is important and appreciated.
“Faith-based organizations have a certain set of rules they want to abide by and the attorneys general are saying we need to give protections to these faith-based institutions,” he said.
Dr. Todd Gray, the executive director-treasurer of the KBC, said faith-based organizations deserve fair treatment.
“Faith-based organizations are not asking for special rights when it comes to being considered for government contracts,” Gray said. “They just believe they should not have to compromise their deeply held religious beliefs while applying for those contracts. I am glad our Attorney General is prepared to defend the rights of faith-based organizations.”
The Biden Administration is refusing to defend the rule that protects religious freedom and provide clarity to religious organizations, Cameron said, adding that’s why the attorneys general are going to make sure it receives a full defense in court.
“This important rule protects religious freedom and ensures that organizations wishing to contract with the federal government do not have to choose between their sincerely held religious beliefs and being awarded a contract for work,” Cameron said.
Suttles said there are many faith-based and Baptist foster parents who are working with the state to make a difference in the lives of children.
“I talked to a pastor today (Thursday) that fostered with the state two very young children,” he said. “Where is the state getting these people who are ready so quick? They’re getting them out of the church and getting them from our Baptist constituents.”
Gray said having Cameron be a “champion for religious liberty” is important to Kentucky Baptists and should be to the entire commonwealth.
“While the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees that, ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ there will always be the need for champions of religious liberty to defend the rights of faith-based organizations,” he said.
In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed Executive Order 11246, which established nondiscrimination requirements for federal government contractors and subcontractors. In 2002, President George W. Bush amended the Executive Order to exempt religious organizations from some of the order’s requirements.
However, neither the order nor its implementing regulations explained how to determine whether an organization qualified for the exemption. In December 2020, the U.S. Department of Labor issued a final ruling to clarify how religious organizations would be exempt from some of the order’s requirements.
On January 21, 2021, the State of New York joined 13 other states and the District of Columbia in filing suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York challenging the Department of Labor’s religious-exemption clarification. A similar lawsuit opposing the rule was also filed by a group of organizations in U.S. District Court in Oregon. Both lawsuits were stayed after the Department of Labor subsequently announced that it intends to rescind the rule.
In their motion to intervene, the states argued that the rule provides needed clarity to federal contractors and potential contractors in their states. According to USASpending.gov, in Fiscal Year 2020, the federal government awarded $10.4 billion across 32,074 contracts for work done in Kentucky.
