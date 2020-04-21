Laurel County Sheriff's Office used its Special Response Team Tuesday afternoon to arrest Casey Crawford, age 28, of Corbin who had reportedly held a female victim inside a residence against her will Monday.
The arrest occurred around 2:36 p.m. at a residence off Springfield Circle, approximately 9 miles south of London, after Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and Deputy Brent France were dispatched to conduct a welfare check regarding a domestic violence complaint at a residence there, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report..
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the ex-husband (of the female victim who lived at the residence) held the female victim against her will all day Monday and Monday night, and she was finally able to escape her residence and call 911 for assistance on Tuesday.
When deputies arrived at the scene, no one answered at the residence and it was learned that the suspect was locked in a back bedroom and probably had access to a weapon inside the residence, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report.
Laurel Sheriff's shift supervisor Sgt. Brett Reeves ordered the residence secured from the outside and the Sheriff's Special Response Team respond to the scene. Crisis negotiations were conducted, however, Crawford failed to exit the residence and the Special Response Team made entry locating the suspect hiding in a bedroom closet under some clothes. They noted that a Glock model 17 pistol was found within reach of the suspect, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report.
Crawford was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree strangulation and resisting arrest.
In addition, Crawford was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging second-degree assault – domestic violence and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
The victim reported to deputies that Crawford had hit her with a closed fist in her face, ribs, and back and had put a pillow over the top of her face and would not allow her to leave her residence throughout the day and night, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report.
Children were present inside the residence at the time. When she caught him asleep on Tuesday morning, she fled the scene, the report said.
Crawford was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were Detective Richard Dalrymple who led the Special Response Team with team members: (Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Josh Morgan, Detective Kyle Gray, Deputy Hunter Disney, and K-9 Deputy Jake Miller). Also assisting for the Sheriff's office was Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Brad Mink, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Jamie Etherton and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. Also assisting was Corbin City Police Officer Shannon Jones.
Sheriff John Root stated that this possibly dangerous suspect was arrested safely without any injuries to the suspect, our deputies, or the public in the densely populated neighborhood using the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, who are specially trained for situations such as this.
