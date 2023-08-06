Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that a mail scam has surfaced in Laurel County where the author is identifying themselves as the IRS out of Austin, Texas.
They are telling the recipient that they are to receive a tax refund, and that the IRS needs personal data to process the tax refund.
This is a scam to obtain personal data and money from unsuspecting citizens.
Do not send personal identifying information. Report this scam.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Detective Robert Reed continues his investigation into this most recent scam.
