LAUREL COUNTY — Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a shooting that occurred Friday in the KY Hollow area of northern Laurel County.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the deputies responded to a report of a male that had been shot in the lower abdomen and groin area. The man was taken from the scene and later air lifted to the University of Kentucky for treatment of life threatening injuries.
The victim's name has not been released.
Detective Taylor McDaniel is continuing the investigation. Assisting at the scene were Deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Travis Napier. Also assisting at the scene were Laurel County EMS, East Bernstadt Fire Department and Air Evac.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606.864.6600 or Laurel Dispatch at 606.878.7000. All information will remain confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.