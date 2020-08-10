laurel sheriff

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Reed along with Sgt. Greg Poynter, Lieut. Chris Edwards, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, and Deputy Hunter Disney are investigating and armed robbery reported on Friday at approximately 9 p.m. at T Mart discount tobacco located approximately 6 miles south of London off US 25.

Investigators report that a lone suspect entered the business armed with a pistol and left with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a white ball cap and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or a message on the Laurel County Sheriff's office Facebook page or an email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

All information will be strictly confidential.

