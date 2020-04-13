LAUREL COUNTY — Laurel County has recorded its first death of a COVID-19 patient.
Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department - which is the reporting agency for positive coronavirus tests - confirmed the Laurel County resident died Sunday night at Saint Joseph London hospital.
Hensley said he had received information that the patient sought treatment at the hospital over the weekend and was tested for COVID-19. But before the test was confirmed, the individual passed away. The Laurel County Health Department said underlying health issues may have been a factor. No other details were available.
The news of the county's first death was somber news for healthcare officials who deal with the outbreak of the virus every day. In a statement on the Laurel County Health Department's Facebook page, Hensley stressed the importance of staying home and keeping safe.
"It is very important that EVERYONE follow the prevention strategies: stay home if you don’t need to be out, keep a 6 foot distance or more if you do have to go out, wash your hands more often than you usually would, cover your cough. CALL your doctor if you are sick and seek medical care if you have an emergency," the statement reads.
"This virus does not discriminate," Hensley said during a phone interview Monday morning. "We're saddened by the news of this man's death and we want everyone to stay safe. Keep this family in your prayers."
