LAUREL COUNTY — Laurel County recorded its first death of a COVID-19 patient on Sunday.
Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department — which is the reporting agency for positive coronavirus tests — confirmed Monday morning the Laurel County resident died Sunday night at Saint Joseph London hospital.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported the patient was a 70-year-old male during his Monday afternoon press conference as the state recorded seven new deaths in relation to COVID-19 on Monday.
Hensley said he had received information that the patient sought treatment at the hospital over the weekend and was tested for COVID-19. But before the test was confirmed, the individual passed away. The Laurel County Health Department said underlying health issues may have been a factor. No other details were available.
The news of the county's first death was somber news for healthcare officials who deal with the outbreak of the virus every day.
"This virus does not discriminate," Hensley said during a phone interview Monday morning. "We're saddened by the news of this man's death and we want everyone to stay safe. Keep this family in your prayers."
In a statement on the Laurel County Health Department's Facebook page, Hensley stressed the importance of staying home and keeping safe.
"It is very important that EVERYONE follow the prevention strategies: stay home if you don’t need to be out, keep a 6 foot distance or more if you do have to go out, wash your hands more often than you usually would, cover your cough. CALL your doctor if you are sick and seek medical care if you have an emergency," the statement read.
“On behalf of everyone at Saint Joseph London and the entire CHI Saint Joseph Health family across Kentucky, I want to offer our sincere condolences to the patient’s family and loved ones, and all who have been affected by this terrible disease. We are so sorry for their loss and offer our deepest sympathies to this family," Saint Joseph London President John Yanes said. “Out of respect for the family and in compliance with patient privacy laws, we cannot provide any additional information about this patient or the patient’s care.”
Yanes said that Saint Joseph London remains committed to its staff and patients.
“There is no higher priority than the safety of our people and our patients. Saint Joseph London has been working non-stop to ensure that all team members who need personal protective equipment (PPE) have the right equipment at the right time and are using it correctly. We continue to follow guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention around appropriate use of PPE in caring for all patients, including COVID-19 patients.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.