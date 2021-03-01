TRI-COUNTY — The Laurel County Health Department reported nine deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday in its now weekly COVID update.
The deaths bring the county's total COVID related deaths to 49.
The county has 6,175 total cases, with 216 of those reported Feb. 20-28.
Forty people were hospitalized as of Monday and 118 of the cases were within a congregate setting, according to the Laurel County Health Department.
Last week the health department stated it had shifted its focus to providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the community.
"Because we have very limited staffing, moving forward, we will post one update each week with our COVID-19 case information," the health department said in a Facebook post.
Monday's report was the first since Feb. 19. Monday Feb. 22 was the highest number of new cases reported over the last week with 61 cases. The lowest was Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27 and 28, with each day having 10.
The Whitley County Health Department reported 12 new cases on Monday, bringing the county's active cases to 89 and total cases to 3,365.
The Knox County Health Department reported 16 new cases on Monday, bringing the county's total to 78 active cases and 3,144 total cases.
The Tri-County is all back in the red zone for current incidence rate. Whitley County was the lowest with 34.7, Knox County was the highest on Monday with 41.7 and Laurel County had 37.6 on Monday. A county is in the red zone if it has an incidence rate over 25 per 100,000 population based on the previous week.
While the Tri-County did make it out of the red zone briefly, the counties are seeing a higher than statewide average number of cases based on numbers from the last week.
