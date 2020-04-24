Laurel County reported a positive COVID-19 case on Friday afternoon - but one that came after no new cases for an entire week.
Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, said the patient is a 73-year-old female, who is recovering at home.
Hensley said he felt that when patients are able to recover at home rather than be hospitalized, he considers it a "good sign."
"But we've not had a new case in a week and I consider that a good thing," he said.
The last reported positive case in Laurel County was reported on Thursday, April 16. Currently there have been 13 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since late March. Four of those have fully recovered, two have died, and the remainder are recuperating. A complete update of new and ongoing cases are posted on the Laurel County Health Department's Facebook page at 5 p.m. each day.
Health officials recommend that residents follow the guidelines set by the CDC and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on social distancing, avoiding large crowds and staying home if you are feeling sick.
