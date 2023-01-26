LONDON — The 2023 Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards — better known as the Appys — announced their list of nominees on Monday with a Laurel County-based band among those making the cut.
Eight Daze Sober has been nominated in two categories: “Best Country” and “Best Cover Band/Variety Act,” an award they won last year.
“We are honored to be nominated again with so many talented people,” business manager Larry Frakes said on behalf of the band. “To say we are blessed is an understatement. We are so proud of our band, and we are very proud to represent Kentucky and Kentucky artists.
“We want to thank the Appys and each and every fan that supports Eight Daze Sober and all the independent artists,” he added.
Formed in 2018, Eight Daze Sober has become known for their roots country/folk sound that mixes original music with outstanding covers. They released their first album entitled “9th Day” in 2020.
The goal of the Appy Awards is to honor and promote the work of musicians, artists and entertainment businesses/organizations across the 13-state Appalachian region.
The public was able to vote on their favorites as finalists through January 13. Winners will announced Saturday, March 18 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.
Tickets for the awards ceremony can be purchased as www.macarts.com or by calling 1-888-MAC-ARTS.
