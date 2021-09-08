As of Thursday, September 9, the Laurel County Health Department will no longer be providing quarantine letters to close contacts of COVID-19 cases.
A letter from Laurel County Health Department’s Public Health Director Mark Hensley stated that individuals in close contact with COVID-19 cases should still quarantine according to current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) guidance.
The Laurel County Health Department asks that local businesses and schools work with their students, faculty, and staff to follow quarantine guidance without requiring written quarantine letters from the health department. If written documentation is absolutely necessary, it is recommended that close contacts provide a copy of the isolation/release letter for the positive case with which they were in close contact.
Current guidance regarding COVID-19 quarantine can be found on the Laurel County Health Department website: www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.