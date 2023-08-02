SOUTH LAUREL — A Hodgenville man is facing charges connected to an early Thursday assault.
Dewey W. Wagers, 43, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports that K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested Wagers early Thursday morning around 5:49 a.m.
The arrest occurred at a residence off Hopper Creek Road, approximately 10 miles southeast of London after deputies were dispatched to an assault complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies attempted to make contact with individuals involved. However according to the sheriff’s office, no one would come to the door of the residence. Deputies checked with neighbors nearby and learned that apparently the individuals were inside the residence.
While deputies were attempting to make entry to the residence to check on the welfare of individuals allegedly involved, a man answered the door and exited the residence stating no one else was inside. However, deputies entered the residence and found a female victim with numerous neck and face injuries.
Wagers was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he remained at press time.
Assisting at the scene were Laurel Sheriff’s Shift Sergeant Travis Napier and London City Police.
