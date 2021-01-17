Somerset — Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is scheduling COVID-19 Vaccine appointments for those persons included in Phase 1A and 1B of the State of Kentucky’s Vaccine Plan.
Please call 844-675-3390 to schedule an appointment.
Per the State of Kentucky, LCRH will vaccinate those who meet the following criteria in Phase 1A and 1B:
- Persons 70 years of age and older
- First responders (EMS, Fire, Police)
- Healthcare workers (inpatient, outpatient, dental, home-based)
Supplies are limited. This prioritization schedule has been set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and the State of Kentucky. Walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines will not be accepted at this time. For additional information on eligibility please contact the Lake Cumberland District Health Department at 606.678.4761.
For ongoing updates, visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/Coronavirus and the LCRH Facebook page at Facebook.com/LakeCumberlandHospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.