COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATE v2

Somerset — Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is scheduling COVID-19 Vaccine appointments for those persons included in Phase 1A and 1B of the State of Kentucky’s Vaccine Plan. 

Please call 844-675-3390 to schedule an appointment. 

Per the State of Kentucky, LCRH will vaccinate those who meet the following criteria in Phase 1A and 1B:

  • Persons 70 years of age and older
  • First responders (EMS, Fire, Police)
  • Healthcare workers (inpatient, outpatient, dental, home-based)

Supplies are limited.  This prioritization schedule has been set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and the State of Kentucky.  Walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines will not be accepted at this time.  For additional information on eligibility please contact the Lake Cumberland District Health Department at 606.678.4761. 

For ongoing updates, visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/Coronavirus and the LCRH Facebook page at Facebook.com/LakeCumberlandHospital.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you