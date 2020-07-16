Daphean Audrey Clouse passed away on July 14, 2020 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Powell, TN. She was 91 years old. Daphean was born in Whitley Co., KY outside of Corbin, KY on June 28, 1929 to Rotha and Jess Reeves. She was preceded in death by her husband Homer Allen Clouse in 1984, …