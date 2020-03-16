Gov. Andy Beshear said during his Monday afternoon press conference that the primary election for Kentucky will be delayed until June 23.
Gov. Beshear said he agreed with Secretary of State Michael Adams’s recommendation to postpone the state’s Primary Election, which would have been held in May, to Tuesday, June 23, 2020. To view Gov. Beshear’s executive order on elections, click here.
“Postponing the primary was not an easy decision. But the Republican secretary of state and the Democratic governor agree, and so do county clerks of both parties. And they are our front line election administrators,” said Adams.
