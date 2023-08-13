FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Senate Education Committee Chair Stephen West, R-Paris, is calling for the Biden administration to correct its misinterpretation of the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) that withholds funding from schools with archery or hunting programs.
West says the Biden administration’s policy would defund critical educational, after-school, and enrichment programs in archery and hunting — negatively impacting those programs and the students involved.
“Archery and hunting are activities that appeal to Kentucky students in rural and metropolitan areas and are hobbies enjoyed by individuals across the political spectrum,” said West. “This troubling federal policy should bother everyone because it reeks of political opportunism. Worse still, it undermines important programs providing students with educational opportunities, motivation, critical life skills and a sense of belonging.”
More than 100,000 students across Kentucky participate in these programs, according to West. They provide an outlet for many students who would otherwise not participate in traditional sports such as basketball or soccer. Studies, such as the one conducted by the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition Science Board, have shown participation in youth activities improves teamwork, social skills and responsibility, results in higher levels of academic achievement and strengthens leadership qualities.
Kentucky is the birthplace of the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP), which was established in 2002. According to Kentucky’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website, nearly 800 Kentucky schools participate in NASP. The Kentucky Department of Education co-created the program and is now recognized as the leader in implementing school archery programs. There are now 47 states that participate in NASP and over 13 million students globally are involved in its local programs.
The decision to withhold funds threatens these programs, which rely on grants to supply archery equipment for school start-up initiatives and support the delivery of after-school programs. Archery and firearm programs teach students how to use bows and guns properly and safely and create respect for the potential harm of handling a firearm improperly.
“This is more than just an offense against Kentucky students; it is an attack on our way of life,” West added. “I think it’s critical to stand up for our students and sportsmen against this egregious policy.”
Kentucky Senate Majority Leadership and other lawmakers have submitted a letter to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona expressing their outrage and have informed Gov. Andy Beshear.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that he has also sent a letter to Sec. Cardona opposing the Biden administration plan.
“President Biden doesn’t like shooting sports—it’s as simple as that. So his Administration is denying students and schools the funding that they need simply because schools have hunting or archery programs,” said Cameron. “Kentucky kids shouldn’t pay the price for this Administration’s poor policy preferences.”
