Gene Cole, pastor of Corinth Baptist Church in Providence, was elected president and executive-director of the organization. He succeeds his father, Don Cole, who died in April after leading the organization in opposing alcohol sales and gambling expansion for two decades.
“The problems are not going away,” Cole said. “Our work is more important than it ever has been. We need to come up with new ways to minister to people.”
“We’re really at a crossroads,” said Cheryl Erwin of Harrodsburg, who suggested subcommittees be determined to further the mission of educating churches, meeting needs of families and build alliances with organizations that focus on addiction treatment.
After lengthy discussion, trustees voted to change the organization’s name to the Kentucky Ethics League, Inc. / Kentucky League on Alcohol, Gambling Problems and Substance Abuse Disorders.
Erwin also pointed out the battle against drug and alcohol usage is spiritual warfare, and there is an urgent need for people to pray. She said that addiction to alcohol or drugs “is the personification of Satan, who seeks to kill, steal and destroy. It must break the Father’s heart to see believers addicted.”
Erwin was tasked with developing a list of potential subcommittees, which she will forward to trustees so those can be prioritized. Once that is done, Cole will schedule the next meeting. The group consensus was that it will need to meet more than once a year in the future.
