LOUISVILLE (KT) — Kentucky Baptists are mobilizing to assist in the wake of the devastating flooding that has pounded the eastern part of the state.
“Many folks have lost absolutely all of their earthly possessions, and they’re going to need lots of help on the other side of this,” said KBC Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray. “We’re all praying for eastern Kentucky and praying for those responders who are helping right now.”
Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are on alert and standing by to go into the affected areas.
“We are currently making plans to mobilize our volunteers. We’ve already got everybody on alert, ready to roll. We’re making those decisions about where we’re going to go,” said Kentucky Baptist Relief Director Ron Crow. “Pray for wisdom that we can make those decisions and make those connections with those local communities.”
Crow said 200 volunteers are ready to be dispatched and that number will grow as other states send in teams.
“The flood waters still need to recede. We’re beginning to get in there and make some of those decisions as we speak,” Crow said.
Crow said Disaster Relief will initially provide basic services such as food, showers, and laundry service – and will eventually help with cleanup, demolition and rebuilding. The disaster relief team will provide spiritual help as well.
“Chaplains will be a big deal,” Crow said. “So, we’re mobilizing chaplains.”
Gray said Kentucky Baptists are anxious to roll up their sleeves.
“Many Kentucky Baptists – true to form – are asking ‘How can we help? What can we do to help our friends and neighbors?’”
Gray said one way to help right now is to give to Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief.
“If your church contributes to ministry through the Cooperative Program, you’re already supporting disaster relief in eastern Kentucky,” said Gray. “Your church’s ongoing CP giving allows us to have the structure in place that when a disaster happens, we don’t have to pull folks together. We can respond immediately to that.”
Those who want to give specifically to the eastern Kentucky disaster relief effort can go to www.kybaptist.org/flood or click here.
“Kentucky Baptists responded incredibly to the tornadoes in western Kentucky last December, and we know they’re going to respond here as well,” said Gray.
Crow urged individuals not to go into the affected areas with truckloads of supplies just yet. “Don’t just bring stuff unless there is a coordinated effort.”
Gray said he’s confident Kentucky Baptists will display the love and compassion of Christ as the disaster continues to unfold.
“We’re thankful to be part of a convention of churches that, when something like this happens, we know we’re going to work together to serve our neighbors, to reach Kentucky and the world for Christ.”
