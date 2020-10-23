For the past 15 years, the event has been a holiday tradition, drawing nearly 1,000 people in a two-hour time span, where KSP volunteers dress up in costumes and hand out candy and treats.
“It’s something that we look forward to every year,” says KSP Lieutenant Josh Lawson. “The concept was created by a former cadet class as a community outreach project and has become a staple in the community.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for safety, KSP made the tough decision to cancel the event for the first time. However, they are encouraging children (and pets) statewide to showcase their Halloween costumes by entering the KSP Virtual Halloween Costume Contest.
Intended for kids 17 and under and pets, the contest will have three categories that include Most Creative, Funniest and ‘Scariest’ for each age group. Additionally, there will be a Best Pet Costume Award that will be judged by a local veterinarian and a People’s Choice Award that will be determined by the entry that receives the most likes on Facebook, regardless of age or category.
The Kentucky State Police Professional Association is sponsoring the contest and providing prizes to all the category winners. Children five and under have the chance to win a stuffed Trooper Teddy Bear, children 6-12 and teens 13-17 can win a goody basket and the best pet costume will be awarded a pet store gift package. The people’s choice award winner will receive a KSP shirt, hat and treat basket.
“We encourage everyone across the state to enter,” Lawson said. “The positive aspect of going virtual is that we can reach children outside of our local Franklin County area and hopefully create some fun and excitement for them.”
To enter, participants must submit a photo of their Halloween costume via email to kspsocialmedia@ky.gov. Participants must include the contest category they are entering and their age category. Participants must submit their photos by October 31, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., eastern time.
By submitting a photo, participants must confirm they have read and agree to the terms and conditions and their child’s profile will be available to view online. All submissions for entries to the KSP Virtual Costume Contest must be made by the parent or guardian (over 18 years of age) of that child to allow reproduction of the image on KSP social media. No entry may contain defamatory content.
People can view the KSP Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyStatePolice/ to see and vote on the costume contest entries. All the winners will be announced on November 4, 2020, on the KSP Facebook page.
