GRAY – Kentucky State Police Post 10 have released the names of two individuals killed in a single-vehicle accident last Friday in Knox County — and seeking assistance in finding next of kin for one of the victims.
The accident occurred on August 11 at approximately 5:24 p.m. Troopers from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.
Initial investigation indicates Michael Patrick, 65, of Corbin, was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on US 25E. The vehicle left the roadway into the median, traveling into southbound lanes of US 25E.
The vehicle then crossed back through the median into the northbound lanes, according to KSP. After crossing back over, the vehicle left the roadway — striking a tree head on and becoming fully engulfed.
Patrick along with the only passenger — Katrina Belcher, 61, of Barbourville — were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Knox County Deputy Coroner Floyd Blevins.
Collision is under investigation by Tpr. John Hoskins. Also assisting at the scene were Corbin Fire Department, West Knox Fire Department, Knox County EMS, Knox County Sheriff Department and Knox County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone who can assist KSP with locating a next of kin to Patrick is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.
