GRAY — Kentucky State Police is seeking information on a murder that would have occurred around May 31, 2018, after human remains were discovered in December 2018 and the autopsy indicated the man had been murdered.
The remains of Adam Pinkley, 34 at the time of death, were discovered at 6:16 p.m. Dec. 10, 2018 by a 15-year-old juvenile riding a four wheeler in a wooded area off of Garland Cemetery Road.
KSP, Post 10 Harlan, received a call from Knox County Dispatch requesting assistance and began an investigation.
The human remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification and a cause of death.
KSP has since learned, the human remains were of Pinkley and based off evidence collected, Pinkley was murdered on or about May 31, 2018.
Pinkley had been reported missing to Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in June 2018 before his remains were located in Knox County.
The victim has ties to Laurel, Knox and Whitley Counties.
KSP is seeking any assistance from the public into any leads or suspects in the murder of Pinkley. Anyone with information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.
Case is still under investigation by Det. Jake Wilson.
