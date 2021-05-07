The annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, or CVSA, International Roadcheck is running now through Thursday.
“International Roadcheck reminds motor carriers and drivers of the importance of proactive vehicle maintenance and driver readiness,” said CVSA President Sgt. John Samis with the Delaware State Police. “International Roadcheck also aims to raise awareness of the North American Standard Inspection Program and the essential highway safety rules and regulations in place to keep our roadways safe.”
In Kentucky, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspectors will ensure the vehicle’s brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, driver’s seat, exhaust systems, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, rims, hubs and windshield wipers are compliant with regulations.
Inspections of motor coaches, passenger vans and other passenger-carrying vehicles also include emergency exits, electrical cables and systems in the engine and battery compartments, and seating.
CVE inspectors will also check the driver’s operating credentials, hours-of-service documentation, seat belt usage, and for alcohol and/or drug impairment. A driver will be placed out of service if an inspector discovers driver-related out-of-service conditions, just like a vehicle will be placed out of service for non-compliance.
KSP Major Nathan Day, Division Director for the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troop, says the International Roadcheck program is an important component of highway safety.
“This 72-hour, high volume inspection and enforcement blitz ensures that commercial trucks are operating safely on Kentucky roadways,” he stated. “Our main focus is preventing crashes and ensuring everyone makes it home safe.”
According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, having inoperable lights was the number one vehicle violation in 2020, accounting for approximately 12.24% of all vehicle violations discovered that year. During last year’s International Roadcheck, the top driver out-of-service violation category in North America was hours of service, accounting for 34.7% of all driver out-of-service conditions.
According to the 14-hour rule for hours of service, a property-carrying driver may not drive beyond the 14th consecutive hour after coming on duty. The driver can’t resume driving unless he or she has taken 10 consecutive hours off-duty. The limit is 15 cumulative hours for passenger-carrying vehicles.
Government participants in the program are the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators, Transport Canada, and Mexico’s Ministry of Communications and Transportation, along with its National Guard.
