WHITLEY COUNTY – An Indiana man died as a result of a gunshot wound in Whitley County Wednesday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police London Post was notified by Whitley County Sheriff's Office of a possible shooting that took place at a residence on Buck Creek Road in Whitley County shortly after 1 p.m.
According to KSP, it was determined Derrick L. Cook, 43, of Richmond, Indiana and Michael C. Lemaster, 36, of Lily got into an altercation inside Lemaster’s residence. KSP said during their investigation, they found that reportedly Cook pulled a knife and cut Lemaster.
Also during the incident, Lemaster had a firearm and shot towards Cook.
Cook sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
Cook was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
The investigation is continuing and will be presented to the Whitley County Grand Jury.
The investigation is continuing by KSP Post 11 Detective James Royal. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County EMS and Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
