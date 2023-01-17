BARBOURVILLE — Kentucky State Police Post 10 is investigating a Saturday collision in Knox County that involved a pedestrian.
The post received a call from Knox County Dispatch at 6:28 p.m. on Saturday requesting assistance with the accident on KY 3439. Responding to the scene were Troopers Tate Knight, Joshua Messer, Taylor Mills, and Sidney Wagner along with Detective Jake Middleton, who was with reconstructing the collision.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Phillip Cox was driving a 2010 Dodge Ram northbound on the road when the truck struck 24-year-old Brandon Warren, who was walking north in the roadway.
Warren was transported to the Barbourville ARH hospital by Knox County EMS. He was pronounced dead around 7:35 p.m. Saturday by Knox County Coroner Brian Senters.
KSP Det. Middleton is continuing the investigation.
