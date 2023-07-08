FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police are recruiting Kentuckians to apply to become KSP telecommunicators to serve as a “hero behind the headset,” saying they currently have dozens of openings across the state.
Recently, Gov. Andy Beshear raised the annual salaries for telecommunicators by more than $8,000 a year and gave KSP telecommunicators the ability to receive an annual $3,100 training stipend. That means KSP telecommunicators now receive a starting salary of more than $41,000 annually.
“For our state to continue being a national leader in public and officer safety, it takes all of us working together to support our public safety professionals and build a more secure Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Kentucky State Police is a key part in of this endeavor, and its telecommunications are essential front-line workers and crucial members of Team Kentucky to whom we owe a debt of gratitude.”
KSP telecommunicators handle dispatch duties for Kentucky state troopers, commercial vehicle enforcement officers, conservation officers and other emergency service agencies as needed. In 2022, telecommunicators answered over 622,000 calls resulting in more than 396,000 requests for assistance.
State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. says telecommunicators are the backbone for emergency responders, and the agency needs at least 49 individuals to join Team Kentucky to provide critical assistance and assurance to their neighbors and loved ones.
“Our telecommunicators provide a lifeline between the public and first responders during times of crisis,” he said. “It’s an extremely rewarding job, and I encourage individuals who want to make a difference in their community to apply to become a telecommunicator.”
The requirements to become a KSP telecommunicator include:
--Must be a high school graduate.
--Excellent communication skills.
--Ability to multi-task.
--Ability to handle highly stressful and challenging conditions.
--Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.
--Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.
For more information about a telecommunicator career with KSP, visit the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s website or contact your local KSP post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.