WOODBINE — Kentucky State Police Post 10 is conducting a death investigation on Hedden Flats Road in Woodbine.
Knox County Sheriff's Office called KSP for assistance on the investigation at 8:18 a.m. Friday, according to KSP Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs. One person is reportedly dead.
KSP is currently working the investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.
As more information becomes available, it will be released throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.