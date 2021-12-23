Partly cloudy. High 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 23, 2021
LONDON — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a body was found Thursday morning.
The body was discovered in the grassy area off I-75 exit 38 in London.
This is a developing story.
