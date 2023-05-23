CORBIN — The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery owner and chef Kristen Smith is among more than 20 acclaimed chefs featured this week as part of FEAST, FoodChain’s signature fundraiser in Lexington.
Smith has built The Wrigley’s reputation on its fresh ingredients as well as craft beer, selection of over 60 Kentucky bourbons, and craft cocktails.
Since its opening in November 2014, The Wrigley has brought the community together for trivia nights, birthday parties, engagements, fundraisers, and live music.
The American style gastropub has been recognized by Time magazine, the Food Network, and Forbes for its cozy ambiance and signature taste.
Smith will bring those qualities to Lexington this Wednesday, May 24, for FoodChain’s 5th annual FEAST. The event will be hosted at the Fasig-Tipton in Lexington from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Smith and fellow chefs will create small plates made with local, fresh ingredients, served with craft cocktails, Kentucky bourbon, local beer, and wine.
Additionally, those in attendance will not only taste test but also be accompanied with live musical performances.
Furthermore, the FEAST isn’t only showcasing talent but impacting change for families with food insecurity. All the proceeds benefit FoodChain, a Lexington nonprofit organization promoting fresh food through education and demonstration of sustainable food systems.
In April 2020, FoodChain partnered with VisitLex and Keeneland to inaugurate Nourish Lexington to meet needs of the community at the beginning of COVID-19 shutdown. Nourish Lexington has since given over 650,000 meals to the community, raising over $1 million for feeding efforts.
This event is sponsored by organizations such as FoodChain, Inc., VisitLex, Kentucky Proud, The Murray Foundation, and Holly Hill & Co. to raise money for the local community.
Tickets are available for purchase with the complete list of chefs at eventbrite.com.
