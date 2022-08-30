WILLIAMSBURG — The Knox-Whitley Humane Association is in desperate need of a new air conditioner.
The air conditioner would not only make it easier on the staff, but also the cats and dogs that are housed there.
The Knox-Whitley Humane Association hopes to raise funds for the air conditioner and to get some pets adopted out with an event this Thursday at Pizza Hut in Williamsburg on 10th Street.
“Pizza Hut’s manager reached out in response to a social media request that I made asking for volunteers and support for the shelter,” said volunteer Kelsey Bryant. “She stated that Pizza Hut in Williamsburg would love to host a fundraiser event and I automatically jumped on board and agreed, hoping that I will get other volunteers and support from the community.”
While KWHA staff try their best to keep the animals cool with fans that have been donated to the shelter, the air still doesn’t reach all the animals during the hottest days of summer. The fans also only move around hot air, so it’s not effective in cooling down the shelter.
“We have to find a way to properly cool the facility down to keep the animals and staff safe,” Bryant emphasized.
Pizza Hut will be donating 15% of all proceeds generated between 5-9 p.m during the event as well as any tips and donations collected.
“We’re also having a mobile adoption at Pizza Hut during that time, where people will get to meet some of the shelter’s dogs and cats who will all hopefully find their forever homes,” added Bryant.
Bryant would also like to spread the word that the shelter desperately needs more volunteers. Having volunteered for several years, she is just now becoming re-involved since recently moving back to Williamsburg. If anyone would like to be a vendor or a volunteer, email the humane association at kwhavolunteers@gmail.com.
“(We’re) strapped for money, understaffed, and overcrowded. The Knox-Whitley Humane Association desperately needs more people from the community to volunteer, foster, donate, educate, and do whatever it takes to make a positive impact on the shelter’s future,” explained Bryant. “We hope that by getting the community more involved and working together we can save (the) part of the community that doesn’t have a voice.”
