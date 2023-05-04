CORBIN — The Knox-Whitley Humane Association needs more help than normal after stepping in to help a neighboring facility.
The Laurel County Animal Shelter announced on April 25 via social media that it would be closing temporarily for four weeks due to distemper exposure. Not only can they not take in new animals but they also can’t adopt out those that were already there and are now in quarantine as the facility works with state and local veterinarians to solve the issue.
Shelter staff are still conducting pickups, with the animals going to the Knox-Whitley Humane Association for the time being.
Those who require KWHA services should call 526-6925 and make an appointment for the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin. It is extremely important to make an appointment.
According to KWHA intake coordinator Regina Plemmons, they had over 180 dogs as of Tuesday and only 50 kennels.
“If we don’t have any room, it’s a sad reality there will be euthanizations at very high rates this month,” KWHA manager Kenna McWilliams said.
KWHA is in desperate need of people to adopt and volunteer.
“We are like a rubber band right now. We can only stretch so far before it breaks,” Christian Mansfield, KWHA board member, said. “This facility can only hold so many animals. I wish we could save each one.”
Just last month, KWHA took in 311 animals and had to euthanize 63 dogs before they took on the Laurel service area, according to data provided by KWHA.
The Knox-Whitley Humane Association Board has chosen to serve another county in a time of need, but they need the community to come together as their volunteers are stretched thin and number of animals keep growing.
“We need people to adopt and volunteer now more than ever,” McWilliams said.
Adoption fees have been reduced through Saturday, according to the association’s Facebook page.
KWHA is a nonprofit organization dependent on donations, which the shelter welcomes as they take in more animals than ever before.
Distemper is a highly contagious virus that affects the respiratory and nervous systems of many mammals (though not people). The virus can begin in the mucous membranes causing symptoms of fever, discharge from the eyes and nose and fever, and other symptoms. This virus can make its way to the animal’s brain and be fatal to young, weak animals.
The disease is 99 percent preventable by vaccination, according to local veterinarian technician Skylin Arnett.
“Distemper is carried by wild animals like raccoons so especially if you have dogs that roam out in the woods or outside, they need to be vaccinated for distemper. All they have to do is come in contact with an infected animal,” Arnett said. “The disease is airborne and extremely contagious to animals. They are going to bring it back to every animal around them if they are not vaccinated. Your dog will become ill and possibly die.”
Meanwhile, all the dogs are being cared for as personnel keep a close eye on signs that any animals have the disease and work to deep clean the Laurel facility and their vehicles.
“The Laurel shelter has been dealt a really horrible card especially how deep the need is in our community for a shelter,” Arnett said. “They are overworked and overran just like Knox-Whitley is, unfortunately. They are doing the best they can to make sure no further exposure can happen and hopefully if they get through quarantine, they will begin helping the community again in a few weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.