featured
Knox Sheriff's Office seeking information on whereabouts of missing Barbourville man
- Knox County Sheriff's Office Press Release
-
-
BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing Barbourville man.
Jason Paul Hensley, 38, was last seen Saturday night, February 6, around 11:30 p.m. at his home on California Hollow Road in Barbourville.
Hensley left the residence walking toward the Bailey Hollow area in Gray. He was complaining of chest pain when he left and no one has heard from him since.
He is described as 6-foot, 4-inches tall and 185 pounds.
He was wearing light blue jeans and a white hoodie with a dark brown Carhartt jacket.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Jason Paul Hensley, contact Knox County Dispatch at (606) 546-3510 or the Sheriff's Department at (606) 546-3181.
React to this story:
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mae Alsip, age 88, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday February 6, 2021 at the Heritage in Corbin. She was born in Whitley County, KY a daughter of the late Bird and Lula Rogers Bunch. Mae loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was a member of the Whipporwwill Pentecostal Chu…
James F. Barton, 86, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. Born October 12, 1934, he was the son of the late Charles and Artie Barton. A kind, hardworking man, James was loved by everyone who knew him. In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death b…
Most Popular
Articles
- New drive-in theater will be called 'Knox Drive-In'
- Autopsy shows death of person found in trash can result of gunshot wound to head
- Area to possibly see ice storm Thursday
- BREAKING NEWS: KSP investigating officer involved shooting
- FIVE IN A ROW: Ledington leads Lynn Camp past Pineville
- Baptist Health Corbin holds employee appreciation dinner
- ‘Very active week’ of winter weather ahead
- WIN STREAK SNAPPED: Barbourville surprises Lynn Camp, puts an end to Wildcats' five-game win streak
- Lady Colonels cruise past McCreary Central with 92-71 win
- Gunman kills brother, 5 children in Oklahoma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.