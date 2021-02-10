BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing Barbourville man.
Jason Paul Hensley, 38, was last seen Saturday night, February 6, around 11:30 p.m. at his home on California Hollow Road in Barbourville.
Hensley left the residence walking toward the Bailey Hollow area in Gray. He was complaining of chest pain when he left and no one has heard from him since.
He is described as 6-foot, 4-inches tall and 185 pounds.
He was wearing light blue jeans and a white hoodie with a dark brown Carhartt jacket.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Jason Paul Hensley, contact Knox County Dispatch at (606) 546-3510 or the Sheriff's Department at (606) 546-3181.

