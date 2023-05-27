FRANKFORT — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office aced their latest audit released last Thursday.
State auditors found no issues of noncompliance or material weaknesses in their examination of Sheriff Mike Smith’s 2021 tax settlement.
Between April 16, 2021 through August 31, 2022, the sheriff’s office collected the following taxes:
• $1,325,717 for the county;
• $3,936,880 for special taxing districts;
• $4,760,840 for schools; and
• $1,266,464 for the state.
State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the sheriff’s settlement presents fairly the taxes charged, credited, and paid in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The sheriff’s settlement is prepared on the regulatory basis, which is described in the auditor’s opinion letter. Regulatory basis reporting for the sheriff’s settlement is an acceptable reporting methodology, and this reporting methodology is followed for all 120 sheriff settlements in Kentucky.
The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
The audit report can be found on the auditor’s website at auditor.ky.gov.
