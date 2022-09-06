BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Board of Education closed out their August 25 meeting by setting the district’s tax rates.
The rates for real and personal property now stand at 52.8 cents per $100 of assessed value. For real estate, that marks an increase from last year’s rate of 52.4 — equal to an additional $4 per $100,000 in assessed value.
In other news, Knox County Schools Superintendent Jeremy Ledford shared an update on the seven strategic leadership standards on which all Kentucky superintendents are evaluated on an annual basis.
Among the topics Ledford mentioned were the future Career and Technology Center, constant monitoring of the budget and having school resource officers at each school.
“I’d like to thank our sheriff, Mike Smith,” Ledford said. “He has made sure each and every school has a school resource officer.”
With increased focus on children’s mental health, the Knox County Board of Education will be creating a district guidance/mental health coordinator to be paid out of federal Title IV funds.
The board has also contracted with Teach for America to fill a vacancy at Knox Central High School.
While the district hasn’t been as impacted as others when it comes to teaching positions, Ledford told the Times Tribune that they are experiencing a shortage of bus drivers. “We have had to double up some routes,” he said.
Board members approved extra service pay for a middle school robotics coach, which was omitted from the previously approved salary schedule.
The school board meeting opened with a prayer from Josh Smith, pastor at East Barbourville Baptist Church as well as Central Elementary kindergarten students leading a citation of the Pledge of Allegience.
Pastors from across the county are encouraged to volunteer to lead a meeting in prayer. Interested individuals may contact Frank Shelton at 606-546-3157, ext. 2446 or via email at frank.shelton@knox.kyschools.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.