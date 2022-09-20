BARBOURVILLE — In Thursday night’s special-called work session for the Knox County Board of Education, visions for a new “trade school” were discussed.
The three high school principals in Knox County were in attendance to add their input on what they felt was most needed in the Knox County school district in order for the district to remain competitive with other neighboring school districts.
Lynn Camp Principal Anthony Pennington explained, “There are programs that Lynn Camp can no longer offer due to staff being used to fill other core academic requirements.”
The school has ended their engineering program and is phasing out biomedical sciences.
Trade school Principal Ralph Halcomb was in quick agreement with Pennington, stating, “Moving biomedical, engineering, and other programs from the high schools to the CTC would be a win for everyone. It would allow more focus on core academics and interventions at the high schools while the CTC would take a few, but not all, of their programs and combine them at the center.”
Currently, there are over 150 students enrolled in classes at the Career and Technical Center, the highest number ever enrolled. Classes that are available include automotive, carpentry, electricity, business e-commerce, health sciences as well as computer science. Not only will students earn dual credit, but they can also earn industry level certifications in the programs they complete with a passing grade.
“There is an excitement about the changes coming to the CTC,” said Principal Halcomb. “This year, our first block of the day, has more students and is packed out.”
“I feel that the biomedical program, early childhood, and teaching pathway are good programs to add to the CTC that will generate interest of other students to attend classes at the facility,” Superintendent Jeremy Ledford explained.
Discussions also continued that perhaps dual credit academic courses, such as math and English, would need to be added to the facility to help with the scheduling concerns expressed during the meeting.
“We hope to work with the new Southeast Community College in Barbourville to bridge from high school to college with HVAC, welding, and other programs in common between the two. Students will not have to go far to attend higher ed,” Supt. Ledford explained.
Sean Mathews, senior architect with Summit Engineering, was also at Thursday’s meeting to answer any questions from the board about expansion of the current CTC.
“One concern that Mathews brought forward was the limited opportunity to expand beyond the current footprint of the facility,” Frank Shelton, Communications Director at the Knox County Board of Education, stated.
Board member Jim Miles questioned Mathews about the cost of demolition verses building new from scratch. While Mathews did not have a firm number, board members estimated that $3-4 million would go towards that alone out of the $10 million that was received for renovations from the state.
Shelton, who also serves as coordinator for Career and Technical Education programs, went to work following the meeting and received the answer on Friday morning.
“Yes, the funds could be used towards new construction as long as it is construction of the local area vocational school and no other projects,” he said. “The staff at the School Facilities Construction said that they knew school districts, such as ours, would face these type of issues when looking at renovations. Therefore they make sure the language of renovation included the possibility of a new facility.”
The Knox County Board of Education will meet again this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for continued discussion about the Career and Technical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.