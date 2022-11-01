BARBOURVILLE — A Tennessee man is facing attempted murder and assault charges in connection to a July incident involving Knox County deputies.
John Brandon Gray, 20, of New Tazewell, Tennessee, has been indicted by the Knox County Grand Jury on charges of attempted murder – police officer, third-degree assault – police or probation officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication (excluding alcohol) in connection to a July 19 incident that began on Martin Crawford Lane in Flat Lick.
The sheriff’s department reported at the time that deputies responded to a possible domestic incident at the residence and encountered the caller at the front door.
Gray reportedly ran out the front door and got into a 2006 Dodge Durango that he had arrived in. According to the sheriff’s release, he placed the SUV in drive, “floored the gas and tried to run over the deputies.”
Deputies Scotty Wilson and Darian Abner were able to gain access to the vehicle by breaking the passenger window and get that door open but, according to the indictment, Gray attempted to fight — causing physical injury to Dep. Abner.
Gray was initially taken to Barbourville ARH for assessment but once cleared, was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center, where he remains at press time in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Having pleaded not guilty, Gray is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference in Knox Circuit Court on December 12.
Other indictments returned Friday by the Knox County Grand Jury included:
• Destiny Philpot, aka Hinkle, 25, of Barbourville, two counts of false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits over $500 but under $1,000.
• Natasha Lynn Younts, aka Nytishia Powell, 50, of Woodbine, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Dylliangar Bargo, 26, of Hinkle, second-degree burglary.
• Tyler Lee Bright, 26 of Barbourville, second-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Harlan Edward Smith, 40 of Girdler, first-degree bail jumping and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Mark Erwin Smith, 47, of Barbourville, first-degree bail jumping.
• Elvis Ray Wynn, 34, of Corbin, first-degree bail jumping and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jimmie W. Rice, 59, of Barbourville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Shawn P. Morgan, 36, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and public intoxication.
• Steven Broughton, 32, of Barbourville, first-degree assault.
• Brandie A. Messer, 30, of Artemus, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
