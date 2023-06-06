BARBOURVILLE — The subject of a 10-hour manhunt following a fatal shooting in April has been indicted by the Knox County grand jury.
Brian Scott Smith, 40, of Corbin, is facing a nine-count indictment that includes charges of murder; first-degree burglary; first-degree assault; tampering with physical evidence; and five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Those charges stem from the April 13 fatal shooting of Shelby McIntyre, 42, before 4:55 a.m. Thursday at a Dr. Parker Lane residence in the Gray community.
Authorities were advised that Smith had brandished and fired the weapon during an altercation with McIntyre, according to a Kentucky State Police release at the time, then fled in a blue Ford.
Smith also has another indictment pending charging him with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and second-degree persistent felony offender.
He is scheduled to appear in Knox Circuit Court for a pretrial conference on June 23.
In their May return, grand jurors also returned indictments against:
• James Layton Disney, 51, Corbin — possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).
• Thomas Wayne Gray, 42, Flat Lick — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; second-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal; driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked for driving under the influence; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jason Douglas Bailey, 42, Barbourville — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, First offense; second-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jerry F. Baker, 59, Cannon — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; operating a vehicle with no registration plate; failure to wear seatbelt; and illegal possession of a legend drug, first offense.
• Elvis Ray Wynn, 35, Corbin — possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a defaced firearm; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Emily Kristin Wagers, 31, Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine, first offense).
• Jeremy Ray Davidson, 34, Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine, first offense); and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Brian Penn, 55, Barbourville — first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
