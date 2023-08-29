BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments against eight individuals in August, topped by a 10-count indictment naming three people.
The indictment filed Friday involves a trio who were busted back in March for trafficking in cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and more.
Ellis Smith III, 39, of Barbourville; Amanda Sue Stewart, 28, of Barbourville; and Jeremy Dennis Gregory, 29, of Hinkle, were indicted for charges including: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (Cocaine and Fentanyl); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone); third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax); illegal possession of a legend drug (Gabapentin); possession of a controlled substance in improper container, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; rear license plate not illuminated; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Smith and Gregory were each charged in additional separate indictments with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Grand jurors also returned indictments against:
• Tirah Lenae Bunch, 29, Barbourville — first-degree assault.
• Laken Savannah Watts, 21, Elizabethton, TN — custodial interference; inadequate muffler silencer; operating a motor vehicle with no registration plate; no or expired Kentucky registration receipt; endangering the welfare of a minor; and resisting arrest.
• Anthony Lee Smith, 34, Bimble — theft of motor vehicle registration plate; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $1,000; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Robert Cleveland Taylor, 44, Barbourville — first-degree criminal mischief; attempted theft of the value of more than $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of burglar’s tools; second-degree fleeing or evading the police; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Joshua Turner, 38, Barbourville — first-degree criminal mischief; attempted theft of the value of more than $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of burglar’s tools; second-degree fleeing or evading the police; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.