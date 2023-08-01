BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments against 10 individuals on Monday.
After the June 2023 theft of a firearm and diamond ring owned by retired Barbourville Police Sergeant Sherman Lawson, the grand jury returned an indictment for Jackie Ray Smith, 44, of Nicholasville.
Smith is charged with theft of a firearm; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000 (diamond ring); possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
In other news, the grand jury indicted:
• Teresa Black, 40, Corbin — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; trafficking in a legend drug, first offense; second-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana.
• Christopher Scott Ledington, 53, Corbin — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles W. Elliot Jr., 33, Lily — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); second-degree possession of a controlled substance (codeine), second degree; possession of marijuana; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended.
• Ronald Derek Cole, 49, Corbin — third-degree burglary.
• Scotty Michael Mason, 54, Pineville — theft by failure to make required disposition of the value of $10,000 or more.
• Kimberly Joy Martin, 32, Williamsburg — first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Kenneth Justin Hooker, 32, Barbourville — failure to comply with sex offender registration; first-degree persistent felony offender.
• William Rouse Tucker III, 31, Cannon — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Larry Stayrook, 25, Corbin — fourth-degree assault in the fourth degree; second-degree criminal mischief.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.