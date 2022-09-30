BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County grand jury has returned indictments against four individuals authorities say were involved in multiple thefts in the Tri-County area.
B.J. Hubbard, 31, of Artemus, has been charged with receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; two counts of theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; two counts of third-degree burglary; two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; and persistent felony offender.
Kody Davidson, 22, of Middletown, Ohio, has been charged with receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; two counts of theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; two counts of third-degree burglary; two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; and theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000.
Shannon Ray Davidson, 30, of Barbourville, has been charged with receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; two counts of theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; two counts of third-degree burglary; two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Earl Gray, 37, of Flat Lick, is charged with receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; two counts of theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; two counts of third-degree burglary; two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; and persistent felony offender.
Authorities have been able to close more than a dozen burglary cases since the ring was identified.
The investigation involved Barbourville Police Department, Corbin Police Department, Williamsburg Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
In a second multi-count indictment, the grand jury charged three individuals.
Kirby John Taylor, 43, of Pineville, was charged with third-degree burglary; second-degree burglary; first-degree criminal mischief; first-degree fleeing or evading police; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Jennifer Lynn Gray, 45, of Flat Lick, was charged with third-degree burglary; second-degree burglary; first-degree criminal mischief; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
George John Allen, 34, of Barbourville, was charged with third-degree burglary; second-degree burglary; first-degree criminal mischief; second-degree fleeing or evading the police; resisting arrest; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Other indictments returned for September include:
• Tyler Bright, 26, of Barbourville: first-degree bail jumping and persistent felony offender.
• Cornelius Bledsoe, 57, of Barbourville: first-degree bail jumping.
• Johnny Paul Smith Jr., 34, of Barbourville: second-degree burglary; first-degree criminal mischief; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Howard Michael Mullins, 55, of Corbin: second-degree burglary.
• Andrew Bennett, 19, of Berea: first-degree sodomy and first-degree indecent exposure first degree, first offense.
• Tina Marie Jones, 39, of Bledsoe: two counts of second-degree assault; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense; leaving the scene of an accident; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; and persistent felony offender.
• Brent Sowders, 57, of Artemus: second-degree assault; alcohol intoxication; second-degree criminal trespass; and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Randy Rice, 46, of Green Road: two counts of first-degree assault; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000; first-degree fleeing or evading police; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI, first offense; resisting arrest; and persistent felony offender.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
