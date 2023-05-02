BARBOURVILLE — A Woolum man has been indicted in connection to a February homicide.
The Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments last Friday with 42-year-old Harvey Hood Jr. topping the list with charges of murder, first-degree arson and theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000 (auto). He’s also been charged as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Hood has been charged in connection to a Kentucky State Police Post 10 investigation that began on February 23 when first responders were dispatched to a structure fire on Horn Branch Road in the Woolum community. Inside the home was the late Ricky Campbell, 64, whose ultimate cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.
Once Hood was identified as a person of interest, he was located at his own home, approximately half a mile from the crime scene. Having suffered severe burns himself, Hood was flown to the University of Louisville for treatment.
Upon his release from the hospital on March 15, Hood was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in Knox Circuit Court on June 12.
Other indictments for April include:
• Christopher Grimes, 37, Jerome, Michigan — first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Chasity J. Roop, 36, Walker — first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Heather Centers, 40, Barbourville — program assistance fraud.
• Stacey Blankenship, 36, Corbin — three counts of program assistance fraud and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Steven Ray Hammons, 51, Corbin — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; failure to signal; improper turning; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Brian Scott Smith, 40, Corbin — first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Sandy Allen Rice, 41, Barbourville — three counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication and first-degree persistent felony offender, first degree.
• William Frank Gray, 44, Lexington — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, , first offense; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Georgia Ann Davis, 35, London — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Markel Mills, 56, Scalf — failure to maintain automobile insurance and operating a motor vehicle with an obstructed windshield.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
