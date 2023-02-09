HINKLE — A Knox County couple are facing child endangerment charges in connection to a search warrant executed Tuesday at their home.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Lee Smith, 42, and Brittaney L. Hollin, 24, were arrested and charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor due to the discovery of a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine being accessible to three minor children ranging in age from two months to six years.
Smith has been additionally charged with two counts of first-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), second-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and several deputies executed the search warrant at the couple’s residence located on Poplar Road in the Callebs Creek area.
During the search, according to the sheriff’s office, authorities found the plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, two pill bottles containing several schedule II controlled substance tablets, a set of digital scales, a glass “meth” pipe, an assault rifle, two loaded handguns, and over $2200 in cash.
DCBS (Kentucky Department for Community Based Services) was notified and responded to the residence with the children being released to a family member.
Smith and Hollin were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center, where they remained at press time. They were scheduled to be arraigned in Knox District Court today (Thursday).
